The Peninsula London confirms autumn opening

The Peninsula London is now accepting reservations for stays from September 12.

The newly-built hotel, designed and appointed to embody the finest British craftsmanship and situated where Hyde Park Corner meets Wellington Arch, is also extending an exclusive stay offer for its first guests.

For a limited time, visitors who reserve one of The Peninsula London’s lavishly appointed rooms or suites can also enjoy special privileges, including an exclusive opening offer of £1,300 including daily breakfast for two; Peninsula Time, offering flexible check-in and check-out times, use of a house car; and complimentary airport pick-up for all suite reservations.

“We are delighted to launch The Peninsula London, which is the culmination of decades of looking for the most exceptional location in London.

“We believe that the investment we have made into this project, the dedication of our people and the project teams we have worked with, and the quality and the attention to detail that we have strived for, will make this a unique hotel that we believe will stand out not only in London but globally, and will be one of the most important hotels in our group for generations to come,” said Clement Kwok, managing director Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, owner and operator of The Peninsula.

“It is always an important ingredient of The Peninsula that the hotel has been designed and planned not only to service international guests but that it will also become an integral part of the local community.

“We are very excited to welcome local residents and international visitors to experience this exceptional property and to enjoy The Peninsula’s sophisticated hospitality and service in one of the world’s most dynamic cities.”

With architecture conceived to gracefully harmonise with the heritage buildings of Belgravia, The Peninsula London also embodies a sleek, spacious aesthetic that floods its exquisite, Peter Marino-designed interiors with natural light.

The hotel, along with 25 opulent luxury residences, centres around an expansive, off-street courtyard, landscaped in the style of a classic English garden with cascading ivy, wisteria vines, and 120-year-old Japanese maples allowing for a graceful and easy off-street arrival along with valet parking and underground garage.