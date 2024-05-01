Silicon Valley’s Inhabitr Brings AI-Powered Furnishing Solutions to the Middle East

Inhabitr, the first AI-powered commercial real estate furnishing platform, is excited to announce its expansion into the Middle East, marked by the opening of new office and design studios in Saudi Arabia.

Leveraging AI trained specifically for furniture, fixtures, and equipment (FF&E), Inhabitr offers a single solution that encompasses design, procurement, delivery, installation, and financing. This integration significantly accelerates the furnishing process, making it up to 50% faster and 30% more cost-effective than traditional methods.

Having furnished over 20,000 units in the US, Inhabitr’s proven track record underscores its adaptability to a broad range of property types, from hotels to offices, multi-family, short-term rentals, student housing and senior living. In Hospitality, Inhabitr covers the full range from Ultra High Luxury to Luxury, Branded, Independent, Boutique, Upper and Midscale, Extended Stay and Limited-Service hotels.

A highlight of Inhabitr’s strategic expansion is its partnership with the prominent Saudi-based conglomerate Alsulaiman Group, which through its investments in logistics business, Flow Progressive Logistics, enhances Inhabitr’s ability to provide last mile delivery and install across the region. “We are excited about our partnership with Inhabitr; Its AI technology for B2B projects in the region will be very valuable; Our teams are ready to support Inhabitr in its Middle East launch” commented Saud Alsulaiman, CEO of Alsulaiman Group.

Inhabitr’s regional team, with expertise in real estate, development, design, procurement, and technology, has attracted several large projects, which are currently leveraging Inhabitr technology to save costs and reduce project timelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ankur Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Inhabitr, connected the developments in Saudi Vision 2030 with the potential of new technologies: “A key element of Saudi Vision 2030 is the implementation of giga projects such as Neom, Read Sea Global, Roshn and Diriyah, along with advancements in housing, hospitality, and tourism. These initiatives are driving significant growth in the hotel and housing industries, necessitating a substantial demand for commercial furniture. We are committed to bringing AI and infrastructure tech to the Middle East. We have observed the substantial impact AI can have in traditional categories like FF&E. As the region is poised to spend billions of dollars on furnishing in the upcoming years, AI will play a crucial role in ensuring these projects are delivered on time.”

“Saudi Arabia is boosting their infrastructure and real estate sectors as part of their economic diversification. This demand has strained supply chains, a challenge that Inhabitr’s AI-driven FF&E platform is uniquely equipped to manage,” stated Jay Rosen, Board Member and Managing Director for Inhabitr Middle East. “Inhabitr has streamlined the historically fragmented furnishing process, reducing the need to coordinate with multiple vendors.”

Inhabitr is also launching design studios in Riyadh, where clients can utilize digital tools to design and visualize real estate projects both virtually and physically.