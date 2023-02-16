Peninsula Hotels Launches “Hope for Türkiye” Global Fundraising Initiative for Earthquake Victims

On Monday, 6 February 2023, two earthquakes, measuring a magnitude of 7.8 and 7.5 hit the south-eastern region of Türkiye, resulting in catastrophic death and destruction. In 2011 with the Great East Japan earthquake and tsunami, and in 2013 with the aftermath of Super Typhoon Yolanda/Haiyan in the Eastern Visayas region of the Philippines, The Peninsula has sought to find a meaningful way to support the communities we are fortunate enough to call home. It is in this spirit; The Peninsula announces the launch of a global fundraising initiative across our hotels for the victims of the Kahramanmaras earthquakes in Türkiye.

From 13 February until 31 December 2023, for every room night at The Peninsula (including hotels in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, Tokyo, New York, Chicago, London, Istanbul, Bangkok, and Manila), a donation equal to the local currency of €10 per night will be made. In addition to these donations, each hotel will offer opportunities for guests to make contributions to charitable organisations whose funds go directly to the victims. All proceeds from “Hope for Türkiye” will be donated to non-profit and government funded organisations that provide vital resources and investment for the redevelopment of the most affected areas.

Over the years, The Peninsula’s “Hope For” charitable campaigns have helped support thousands of people impacted by natural disaster in Japan and the Philippines. These efforts represent The Peninsula’s commitment to both its team members and its communities around the world.

“With deep sadness, some of our employees and their families have been directly impacted by the Kahramanmaras earthquakes; our thoughts and prayers are with them and all of those affected by this unthinkable disaster,” said Peter C. Borer, Chief Operating Officer of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Ltd., owner and operator of The Peninsula. “It is our hope that collectively, our hotels and our guests from around the world will come together in Türkiye’s time of need.”