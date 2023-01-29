THE PENINSULA LONDON BRINGS STYLISH GRANDEUR AND “BEST OF BRITISH” ARTISTRY TO HEART OF BELGRAVIA

The Peninsula, which will welcome guests on 14 February 2023 to its new property in Istanbul, and whose portfolio of superbly elegant luxury properties has drawn the world’s most discerning travellers for nearly a century, is delighted to announce the debut of The Peninsula London.

Magnificently situated at Hyde Park Corner, The Peninsula London occupies one of the city’s most prestigious addresses and is the result of collaborations with numerous British artisans. The newly-built hotel, impeccably designed by Hopkins Architects to harmonise with surrounding heritage architecture, embodies a sleek, spacious aesthetic that fills with natural light. The property centres around an expansive, off-street courtyard, landscaped by world-renowned designer Enzo Enea in the style of a classic English garden with cascading ivy and wisteria vines, and two 120-year-old Japanese maples (the oldest trees of their kind in Europe). This cobble-paved central forecourt, rare in bustling Belgravia, allows guests to arrive in discreet style – and to avail themselves of transport in the hotel’s luxury automotive fleet, which includes four bespoke hybrid Bentley Bentaygas, an electrified 1960 vintage Austin taxi, and a painstakingly restored 1935 Rolls Royce Phantom.

Inside, the hotel’s refined rooms, suites, and public spaces feature sumptuous appointments by architect Peter Marino, as well as exclusive bespoke offerings from top British artisans, including Jenny Packham, Claude Bosi, Timothy Han and over 40 artists from The Royal Drawing School. From its Grosvenor Place entrance, many of London’s most iconic attractions, including Buckingham Palace, Wellington Arch, The Royal Parks and Harrods are within a 15-minute walk.

“We are excited to introduce The Peninsula London to the world. As a long-term investor and owner operator, this represents a significant milestone and achievement for our group. London is one of the world’s most dynamic cities and we are looking forward to serving local people and international guests with The Peninsula’s legendary hospitality,” says Clement Kwok, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Ltd., The Peninsula’s parent company. “The Belgravia neighbourhood is perfectly aligned with our commitment to offering an exceptional standard of elegance and luxury.”

“The arrival of The Peninsula London marks the culmination of a remarkable collaborative journey,” said Peter Borer, Chief Operating Officer of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Ltd. “The beautiful design of the property is the result of years of creative effort by some of the most ground-breaking architects, designers, and creative partners in the industry. The hotel is a showpiece, not only for The Peninsula, but for this storied part of London.”



Accommodations and Event Venues

p>The Peninsula London offers 190 exquisitely styled guest rooms (from 51 – 59-sq-m/549 – 635-sq-ft), and sumptuous suites, all designed exclusively by Peter Marino along with 25 opulent luxury residences. Many rooms and suites feature floor-to ceiling-windows with unparalleled views over Buckingham Palace Gardens, Wellington Arch, and historic Belgravia. All are appointed with bespoke furnishings, textiles, and artworks, each with mahogany-panelled dressing rooms outfitted with the signature Peninsula Valet box and spacious bathrooms of honey onyx, as well as customised amenities exemplifying the finest British craftsmanship.

Premier hotel options include four signature suites, of which three enjoy sweeping private balconies and terraces, and which make splendid venues for special-occasion gatherings. The Peninsula Suite, the hotel’s most opulent suite, includes a private screening room and fitness centre, as well as access to exclusive VIP drop-off and pick-up service at the underground car park for optimal privacy and security. The Peninsula Suite can also be interconnected with as many as six other rooms and suites on the floor to create a lavish private apartment-like environment totalling nearly 1,490-sq-m (16,000-sq-ft) – one of the largest in London.

The hotel’s special-event venues also make an indelible impression. The grandest space, the St. George Ballroom, offers two elevators which are large enough for motorcars and can accommodate up to 450 banquet guests. Other options include a collection of refined and configurable conference rooms, ranging from spacious to intimate, and a plush private cinema for film screenings for up to 15 guests. All venues are equipped with state-of-the-art technology to ensure seamless functionality and include the attentive service of the hotel’s special-event team.



Enticing Culinary, Wellness, and Retail Offerings

Gastronomes will discover numerous opportunities to indulge in elevated dining and drinks at The Peninsula London.

The hotel’s sleek rooftop restaurant, Brooklands, will offer contemporary European cuisine from a Michelin-starred culinary team – as well as top-flight libations and cigars – in a collection of distinctive spaces inspired by the classic eras of British aviation and motorsport. The venue, designed by storied London architects Archer Humphryes, comprises a sleek main dining room with a sweeping outdoor terrace with enchanting views, where an overhead scale model of the iconic Concorde gives diners the sense of being airborne; and an automotive-themed bar whose décor incorporates rare motoring memorabilia and a rotating display of original classic race cars from the Brooklands racetrack and museum. An exclusive cigar tasting lounge, helmed by Manu Harit, certified “Master of Havana Cigars,” complete with a walk-in humidor with private cigar lockers will be available. All three spaces are accessed from the hotel lobby via dedicated lift cars, styled in the manner of hot-air balloons with wicker-lined interiors.

On the ground floor, Canton Blue, the hotel’s innovative Chinese restaurant, will celebrate the spice-trade union of Asian and British cultures with menus of creative dishes by Chef Dicky To, along with cocktails, and artisanal teas. The space’s exotic décor, created by esteemed Hong Kong-based interior designer Henry Leung of CAP Atelier, was inspired by the Keying junk, a three-masted, 800-ton Chinese trading ship which sailed between China and Britain between 1846 and 1848. Much as the Keying was a symbol of the transfer of Chinese culture to London, so too will Canton Blue act to share Cantonese cuisine with London. Like the Keying’s upper deck, the restaurant is divided into several areas at different levels – including the ground-floor Little Blue Bar, where guests can cosy up for intimate cocktails inspired by the flavours of the East.

Guests who cherish tradition will additionally find the signature Peninsula Afternoon Tea, along with all-day dining classics, served beneath the soaring ceilings of The Lobby restaurant with live music throughout the day. Meanwhile, The Peninsula Boutique & Café offers a relaxed retail and grab-and-go concept that melds seamlessly with the local Belgravia community.

A diverse array of relaxation and well-being choices will also welcome The Peninsula London guests. These include mind-body therapies available at The Peninsula Spa and Wellness Centre, including massages, face and body treatments, and balancing rituals incorporating Ayurvedic aromatherapy; exercise classes and workshops offered at the fully equipped modern fitness centre, and peaceful swimming in a dramatically lit 25-m indoor swimming pool. A dedicated Wellness Portal will also provide guests with in-room, round-the-clock access to wellness programmes like guided strength-training routines, aromatherapy self-care rituals, and audio meditations.

Guests who enjoy high-end shopping will additionally be able to enjoy browsing among nine luxury boutiques that comprise the hotel’s opulent ground-floor retail arcade.



Creative Partnerships with “Best of British” Artisans

The Peninsula London’s superbly curated and quintessentially British aesthetic is the result of special collaborations with some of the country’s most acclaimed artists and creators. All public spaces in the hotel, as well as guest accommodations, have been appointed with design elements and amenities exclusively created for the hotel and its discerning clientele.

“We are excited to have enlisted the talents of these extraordinary ‘Best of British’ creators and suppliers to collaborate on important touchpoints throughout the hotel, from glassware and colleague wardrobes to original art and bespoke room fragrances,” said Sonja Vodusek, Managing Director of The Peninsula London. “These exciting partnerships are perfectly aligned with our enduring commitment to supporting the art, culture, and community of The Peninsula’s new home in Britain.”

The creative partners, who were presented at a press briefing hosted at The Peninsula London’s newly completed, triple-height Lobby on 25 January 2023, include the following:

Jenny Packham, whose fashion collections are favoured among international celebrities and dignitaries, has – in her first hotel partnership – designed an original, bespoke wardrobe for colleagues at The Peninsula London. The garments, which take inspiration from both ‘60s-era British style icons and traditional Asian designs, employ thoughtful tailoring and impeccable attention to detail. The resulting ensembles aim to inspire and empower the more than 500 hotel team members who will wear them, and to reflect the characteristically polished, distinctive, and welcoming environment of The Peninsula.

Michelin-starred chef Claude Bosi, widely considered to be one of Britain’s leading culinary lights, will bring his award-winning gastronomic artistry to The Peninsula London in his role as Chef Director at the dazzling rooftop restaurant, Brooklands. Along with panoramic London skyline views, and interiors that nod to both Britain’s original high-speed racetrack and The Peninsula’s long affiliation with classic aviation and motorsports, Brooklands diners will be able to savour contemporary European fare, featuring the finest seasonal and sustainably sourced produce from the British Isles and beyond.

British-based perfumier Timothy Han, celebrated for his stylish and sustainable scents, has created a bespoke fragrance for The Peninsula London’s collection of in-room bath products. The product line is made with natural ingredients and aromatic essences, including shea butter and sweet almond oil. The scented amenities are all free of harmful chemicals such as parabens and silicone; and in keeping with The Peninsula’s commitment to sustainable luxury, use packaging that is 99.9% free of single-use petroleum plastics.

More than 40 artists from The Royal Drawing School were commissioned by The Peninsula London to create original artwork for the hotel’s interiors. Nearly 200 such works – all of which depict British landscapes in a variety of styles and media – now grace the property’s guest rooms and suites. The Royal Drawing School, which offers an outstanding free or low-cost arts education to over 1,000 people each week, was founded by King Charles III to support Britain’s distinctive artistic heritage.

Aiming to grow more in less space and bring down food miles whilst operating on 100% renewable energy, cutting edge AgTech company Zero Carbon Farms will provide The Peninsula London with a dedicated tenant plot in their first working farm in Clapham, London. Located in a disused air raid shelter some 33 m/108 ft underground, this future-proofed and sustainable solution for growing will supply purpose-grown salad greens and herbs to the hotel’s food outlets.

Designer Richard Brendon launched his brand in London’s Notting Hill in 2013 and is known for designing distinctive yet beautifully functional bone china and crystal using handcrafted techniques from heritage industries. Many designs have become everyday favourites of some of the world’s top food and drinks experts. By continuing to look backwards and forwards for design inspiration, using only the finest traditional materials and working with teams of tremendously skilled craftspeople, Mr. Brendon strives to create collections to be enjoyed by generations to come – including his bespoke line of porcelain dishware for The Peninsula London, embellished with an exclusive “concertina” pattern.

Founded in Hampshire, UK, by friends Nicholas Coates and Christian Seely, English sparkling wine makers Coates & Seely produce wines that are, above all, an authentic expression of their English chalk terroir. Crafted to the highest winemaking standards, using traditional methods and latest technology, their award-winning sparkling wines are listed in royal palaces and Michelin-starred restaurants around the world. Two special cuvées – a Brut Reserve NV and a Rosé NV – have been exclusively selected for the Peninsula, London.

Unsurpassed Guest Offerings and Services

As with all Peninsula properties, The Peninsula London will offer guests impeccable service, superb comfort and flawless attention to detail that are synonymous with the brand. Whether via in-room amenities like sustainable, custom-fragranced bath products and multi-lingual touchscreen control panels; inspiring, destination-specific arts programmes and cultural experiences; or global proprietary services like Peninsula Time (check-in from 6 am and check-out at 10 pm) and PenChat (24-hour instant messaging service), The Peninsula London will uphold The Peninsula Hotels’ enduring commitment to its guests and larger community.