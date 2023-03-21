THE PENINSULA LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE BRAND-WIDE PARTNERSHIP WITH THE WORLD OF PETER RABBIT™

The Peninsula, whose global portfolio of luxurious hotels has drawn discerning travellers for nearly a century, is delighted to announce an exclusive partnership with The World of Peter Rabbit™ in a licensed agreement with Penguin Ventures on behalf of brand owner Frederick Warne & Co. (now part of Penguin Random House Children’s).

More than 120 years after his creation by renowned British author and illustrator Beatrix Potter, and during the Year of the Rabbit, the iconic Peter Rabbit will arrive in time for Easter at The Peninsula – in the form of special themed Afternoon Tea menus, stay packages, and gifts – to ensure a memorable experience for guests and their families through the end of the year.

The partnership will launch with a range of celebratory offerings at different Peninsula hotels around the world beginning on 15 March 2023. These include a collection of exquisitely designed co-branded merchandise featuring The Peninsula’s own Pen Bear mascot alongside Peter Rabbit. In illustrations adorning limited-edition apparel, children’s toys, and décor at participating Peninsula hotels, the two cherished characters will appear together in a series of iconic Peninsula settings: enjoying Afternoon Tea in a Lobby restaurant; reading in an elegant Peninsula guestroom; greeting new arrivals in front of various Peninsula hotel entrances; and encouraging sustainability and appreciation for nature by watering flowers in a blooming Peninsula Garden. The designs are the very first in which Pen Bear has shared the global spotlight with another children’s favourite.

“It is an enormous privilege to launch this co-branding partnership with The World of Peter Rabbit, particularly during this auspicious season,” said Mark Kobayashi, The Peninsula’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “As well as celebrating Easter, which is synonymous with Peter Rabbit we are just beginning the Year of the Rabbit on the Chinese calendar.”

Thomas Merrington, Creative Director at Penguin Ventures said: “We are incredibly honoured that Peter Rabbit has joined Pen Bear and The Peninsula in this prestigious global partnership. From delicious afternoon teas, hand crafted chocolates and thoughtful in-room amenities, we know that families across the world will be delighted by this beautifully executed collaboration and enjoy making memories with Peter Rabbit and Pen Bear.”

Enchanting Themed Afternoon Teas and Treats

ADVERTISEMENT

To herald the launch of the Peter Rabbit partnership at The Peninsula, guests are invited to enjoy a special Peter-Rabbit themed Afternoon Tea between 15 March and 31 December 2023, at six Peninsula properties around the world: The Peninsula Hong Kong, The Peninsula Shanghai, The Peninsula Beijing, and The Peninsula Tokyo, The Peninsula Chicago and The Peninsula New York. Featuring a menu of quintessential menu inspired by Mr. McGregor’s Garden and the Lake District, the menu will offer family-friendly dishes like Battenburg cake with blackberries, Morecambe Bay shrimp, and brown crab-and-radish sandwiches. All will be served amid festive, destination-specific, and Peter Rabbit-themed décor at the hotels’ signature Lobby restaurants, with special colouring books featuring Peter Rabbit and Pen Bear gifted to children.

The Peninsula guests will also be able to indulge in delicious, custom-crafted Peter Rabbit chocolates available end March (while supplies last) at Peninsula hotels worldwide. These include a milk chocolate statue of Peter Rabbit and Pen Bear, which all guests will receive as an in-room amenity; and assorted hand-dipped chocolates, beautifully packaged in Peter Rabbit-and-Pen Bear-embellished gift boxes, which will be available for purchase during the partnership period in Peninsula Boutiques.

Exclusive Peter Rabbit Merchandise

Guests at The Peninsula Boutique worldwide will be able to purchase exclusive, limited-edition Peter Rabbit merchandise from end March to 31 December. These products include classic children’s items such as plush Peter Rabbit and Pen Bear toys.

“Peter Rabbit and Pen Bear” Stay Package for Families

Families with children can partake in a special Peter Rabbit-themed package at four different Peninsula properties – The Peninsula New York, The Peninsula Chicago, The Peninsula Tokyo and The Peninsula Beijing – during the promotion period. As well as accommodations in a luxuriously appointed Peninsula room or suite, this offer includes:

Daily breakfast

Deluxe, destination-specific embroidered bathrobes and slippers featuring Peter Rabbit and Pen Bear, for both adults and children to enjoy as in-room amenities

Peter Rabbit and Pen Bear chocolate in-room amenity

Opportunities to enjoy Peter Rabbit-themed experiences, such as nature walks, storytelling, and visits with Peter and Pen Bear

Guests wishing to book or enquire about the Peter Rabbit and Pen Bear Stay Package may visit peninsula.com or contact their preferred travel advisor.

Prioritising Togetherness

The Peninsula takes special care to ensure families enjoy numerous opportunities to create joyful memories together at its hotels. Through brand-wide programmes like Right Connection – offering guaranteed connecting rooms and suites at discounted rates – and a wealth of family-friendly activities and adventures offered through the Peninsula Academy, The Peninsula helps set the stage for unforgettable family moments.