London Biggin Hill Airport welcomes new Bombardier facility

The steels for Bombardier Aviation’s new 250,000 square foot hangar are going up at London Biggin Hill Airport.

Robert Walters, commercial director, London Biggin Hill Airport, said: “Construction of the hangar is continuing apace and it’s fantastic the steels are already being installed.

“The hangar will be able to house up to 14 Global 7500s at any one time and is a significant extension of Bombardier’s European customer support network at London Biggin Hill, reinforcing the airport’s position as a leading aerospace hub.”

As well as a state-of-the-art hangar, the facility will also comprise of a workshop, and office space and 650,000 square foot of apron area and surrounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Walters continued: “We are delighted to be supporting Bombardier as it meets the growing demand for its services here and the hangar’s construction contributes towards our ambitious target of generating 2,300 jobs at the airport by 2030.”

London Biggin Hill Airport is located 12 miles from central London and offers award-winning VIP handling, a choice of FBOs, extensive hangarage, support and maintenance services for all ranges of business jets.