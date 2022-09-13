Drunch set to open new location in Fitzrovia this autumn

Expanding their hugely successful London portfolio, Drunch are set to open a new restaurant and speakeasy in Fitzrovia this autumn.

Currently in soft launch, the new venue on Great Titchfield Street will feature a menu of breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner in addition to an extensive wine menu and cocktail selection.

It will also feature Kave, an exciting new hidden club lounge.

The kitchen will be headed up by Valerio Vivetti, who, during his 20-year career, has worked at leading hotels and Michelin stared restaurants across Europe and the USA.

Vivetti has created an all-day-dining menu with Mediterranean influences for the 40-cover restaurant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Located below Drunch will be Kave, which guests can enter through a secretive unmarked door on Great Titchfield Street.

The speakeasy has been beautifully restored from what was originally a Victorian baker’s kitchen and more recently an illegal gambling den where pet 10ft python snakes were kept.

The refurbishment has been incredibly sympathetic and ensures the original vaulted tiled ceilings have been maintained.

Kave will feature an extensive cocktail menu, live named DJs, a sharing style menu with Mediterranean touches and a late licence, meaning guests can party into the early hours.

Owner Hom Malass commented: “We are thrilled to be expanding Drunch, with this venue we really want to push the foodie offering and have brought Chef Vivetti onboard to deliver this.

“When we found the Fitzrovia site we were delighted by the hidden space in the basement and immediately wanted to create a bespoke Speakeasy, a new concept for us.

“We can’t wait to open.”

The new opening and brand expansion has been overseen by partner and director of Drunch Fitzrovia, Luca Mazzoncini.