Hart Shoreditch to celebrate London Design Week

Hart Shoreditch has partnered with Atelier Roc for the upcoming London Design Festival.

Atelier Roc is a London-based boutique design house that focuses on creating spaces and objects that combine functionality and natural aesthetic and will be showcasing a series of artworks and art installations titled ‘The Art of Nature’ at the hotel.

The exhibition will run from September 17-25 at Hart Shoreditch.

The hotel has also commissioned Yasmine Faress, founder and director of Atelier Roc, to design customised cushions, rugs and tapestries for the hotel’s suites and lobby which will remain as permanent pieces and lovely additions to the hotel design.

Part of the 20th edition of London Design Festival, the exhibition will showcase the design studio’s first limited-batch throw collection as well as take viewers on an artistic journey of the design and fabrication process.

Inspired by the natural world, The Art of Nature will bring a new perspective to fabric design by transforming and coalescing silhouettes found in nature to create distinctive woven designs.

The installation, Woven Forms, will envelope the striking Hart Shoreditch’s industrial staircase with a contrasting fabric.

The staircase railing, which spans eight metres from floor to ceiling, will be used as a giant warp and will reveal an immersive journey from the top of the staircase to the lower ground floor where guests can sit and observe the woven installation from a different vantage point.

Atelier Roc has partnered with AW Hainsworth, the heritage woollen mill, to exhibit the process of fabrication of jacquard weaves.

