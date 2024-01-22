The Dining Room at the Goring to reopen in March

The Dining Room at the Goring is set to relaunch in March, following a major refurbishment of both the restaurant and the kitchen at the five-star luxury hotel in Belgravia.

Russell Sage Studio is leading the multimillion-pound redesign of the Dining Room, the flagship restaurant at the property, which has held one Michelin star since 2016.

The new design will have an opulent aesthetic that honours the history of the hotel and the grand proportions of the restaurant, while also creating a fresh feel that reflects the exceptional modern British menus created by executive chef, Graham Squire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alongside the redesign of the restaurant, a new state-of-the-art kitchen will be installed, including a chef’s table that will provide an exclusive guest experience in pride of place on the working pass.

The custom-built chef’s table will allow up to six guests to dine fully immersed in the buzz of the kitchen.

Further details and dates of the relaunch to be announced in due course.

The Goring was opened in 1910 by Otto Goring and is now the only five-star luxury hotel in London that is owned and run by the family that built it.