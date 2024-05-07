Thailand makes strong showing at Arabian Travel Market

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) led 64 Thai tourism entrepreneurs and associations to showcase Thailand’s tourism attractions, products and services at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024 currently taking place in Dubai.

Running until Thursday at Dubai World Trade Centre, the ATM 2024 is claimed by the organiser to be world’s third largest tourism promotion event this year.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said on Monday that 18 more Thai entrepreneurs and associations had joined the event this year compared to 2023.

Nipha Nirandranut, Consul General to Dubai, opened Thailand’s booths on Monday, alongside executives from TAT and provincial tourism associations.

Participating entities include operators of hotels, shopping malls, water parks, spas and guided tour services based in Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi, Chonburi, and Surat Thani provinces.

Thapanee said that apart from facilitating business matching with local tour operators during the fair, the TAT also signed a strategic partnership agreement with Dubai National Air Travel Agency to promote tourism to Thailand together with the company’s partners, which include the Middle East’s major airlines such as Emirates and Qatar Airways.

The TAT estimates that Thailand will welcome at least 1.1 million tourists from the Middle East, higher than the tally recorded last year of 867,674 arrivals. These tourists, who mostly prefer to visit Thailand during the “Green Season” between May to September, are expected to generate 100 billion baht in tourism income.

Source: https://www.nationthailand.com/