Wightlink to return to operation on Saturday

Wightlink, a provider of cross-Solent travel, will begin transporting tourists to the Isle of Wight again on July 4th.

The decision follows the green light from the UK government to restart much of the hospitality and tourism sector.

“While our ferries have continued to operate throughout the pandemic, providing travel for key workers to and from the Isle of Wight, as well as facilitating the flow of essential goods and services, we are well and truly ready and are launching a campaign to welcome more passengers back on board,” said Keith Greenfield, Wightlink chief executive.

“With hotels, bed and breakfasts and campsites on the island also eager to accommodate guests, we’re incredibly keen to receive visitors looking to relax and enjoy a long-wanted break post-lockdown.”

Understanding safety will be a high priority for summer staycations, Wightlink has unveiled a robust list of new Covid-compliant protocols to ensure customer and crew safety and comfort.

Wightlink’s ferries naturally lend themselves well to social distancing, with spacious lounges on board, as well as open sun decks and access to fresh air, along with views of the Solent.