Governor of Greece’s Attica: Arabian Travel Market global platform for tourism industry

Nikos Chardalias, Governor of the Attica Region, Greece, has hailed the role played by the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai in bringing together all tourism and travel companies, airlines, and industry stakeholders from around the world under one roof.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of his visit to the Greek pavilion at ATM, which opened today at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the Governor of Attica highlighted the opportunities for cooperation between his region and the Emirate of Dubai in the areas like luxury tourism, including yachting.

He pointed to the strong relations between the UAE and Greece, noting the role played by Attica in restructuring the local economy, encouraging innovation and technology, and tourism development plans, as well as future partnerships with many countries around the world.

He stressed the historical importance of the region, which includes the Greek capital Athens, and the modern administrative region of Attica, which is more extensive than the historical region, and includes Megaris as part of the regional unit of West Attica, the Saronic Islands and Cythera, as well as the municipality of Troizinia on the Peloponnesian mainland.

It’s noteworthy that the history of Attica is closely linked to the history of Athens, which in classical times was one of the most important cities in the ancient world.