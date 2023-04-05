Savour Festival to make London return this summer

Following a debut in 2022, the alfresco Savour Festival is back once again to tantalise tastebuds in one of the most storied locations by the Thames.

The weekend offers a comprehensive mix of artisan producers, celebrated bars and restaurants, gourmet experiences, live music, innovative workshops and a wealth of family-friendly activities.

These high summer delights unfold in the picturesque surroundings of Ranelagh Gardens in the historic Royal Hospital Chelsea from July 21st-23rd.

General tickets to this cultured culinary celebration are available from just £16 (under 12s go free).

Savour Festival is the first festival in a century to take place in these legendary former pleasure gardens on the Chelsea embankment.

Towering tipis will stand tall amongst the trees in several clearings linked by meandering paths which lend the festival an effortlessly boutique arcadian vibe.

The Royal Hospital Chelsea is also home to the iconic Chelsea Pensioners.

Across the weekend guests are free to plot their own gastronomic adventure and roam over 120 food and drink vendors, try a world of delightful new flavours, enjoy dishes - starting at just £3 – from award-winning London chefs.