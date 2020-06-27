Government to unveil quarantine-free destinations next week

Travel restrictions are likely to be relaxed next week in what is being seen as a major boost to the hospitality sector.

From July 6th, holidaymakers are likely to be allowed to travel to a number of European countries without having to spend 14-days in quarantine when they return.

Currently, all overseas travellers are requested to self-isolate for two weeks when arriving back in the UK.

With details to be confirmed next week, visitors to Spain, France, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Belgium, Turkey, Germany and Norway will now likely to be able to avoid quarantine.

Portugal and Sweden, which have rising rates of Covid-19, are set to be excluded.

A government spokesman said the new rules would give people “the opportunity for a summer holiday abroad” while also boosting the UK economy.

However, ministers stressed the relaxation depended on risks staying low.

A traffic light system will be introduced - with countries classified as green, amber and red depending on the prevalence of coronavirus.

The UK is to discuss arrangements with countries over the coming days.

UK travellers will still have to hand over the address they plan to stay at on their return from abroad, no matter which country they are coming back from.

They will also be legally required to wear face coverings on planes and ferries.

An ABTA spokesperson welcomed the move: “It is encouraging that the government has concluded its first review of its public health measures at the border, and that passengers arriving from certain destinations will not be required to quarantine.

“Confirmation of the list of countries is eagerly anticipated by the travel industry, and should encourage customers to book.

“The blanket Foreign Office advice against all but essential travel is still a major impediment to travel, however, and we look forward to the Government adopting a similar risk-based approach to that advice.”