Levin handed leadership role with American Express Global Business Travel

American Express Global Business Travel has appointed David Levin to the role of chief information security officer.

Levin reports to chief information technology officer, David Thompson, and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

He is responsible for American Express Global Business Travel’s global information security program.

Levin will lead a team focused on delivering high-quality, standardised solutions that mitigate risk while supporting innovation, efficiency and experience for both customers and employees.

Thompson said: “David has a solid record of success introducing new strategies and innovative solutions that deliver optimal impact. He is a visionary executive with a firm grasp of the trends impacting cybersecurity.”

Levin brings more than 20 years of experience in the information security and risk management space.

Most recently, he served as chief information security officer for Western Union, building the company’s world-class cybersecurity programme.

Levin said: “Levin is driving innovation in the business travel industry. Security can serve as a champion of change, and I look forward to striking a balance where we can try new things and innovate in a safe way, while still meeting GBT’s industry leading levels of security and compliance.”