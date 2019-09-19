Qatar Airways touches down in Langkawi, Malaysia
The first Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Langkawi, Malaysia, has touched down at Langkawi International Airport.
The new service to Langkawi will be operated by the airline’s state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, featuring 22 seats in business class and 232 seats in economy class, with spacious cabins and specially-designed interiors.
Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “Langkawi marks the eighth new destination added to Qatar Airways’ rapidly expanding network in 2019.
“With its forested hills, stunning white-sand beaches and glimmering turquoise waters, Langkawi is fast becoming one of South East Asia’s most highly sought-after destinations and the reason why we knew we had to launch our flights here.
“Beginning with a four-times-weekly service that will grow to five-times-weekly from October 27th, we look forward to welcoming business and leisure travellers alike on board so that they may experience the ‘Jewel of Kedah’.”
The flag-carrier of Qatar has launched a host of new destinations in 2019, including Lisbon, Portugal; Malta; Rabat, Morocco; Davao, Philippines; Izmir, Turkey; and Mogadishu, Somalia; and will add Gaborone, Botswana to its extensive network in December with Luanda, Angola; and Osaka, Japan, following in 2020.
Chief operating officer of Malaysia Airports, Dato’ Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh, said: “I would like to welcome Qatar Airways to Langkawi International Airport, the first middle eastern airline to fly to this beautiful island.
“The inclusion of a new international airline to Langkawi will definitely spur our Visit Malaysia 2020 campaign by increasing the number of tourists into Langkawi.”