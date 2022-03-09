Klein takes up American Express Global Business Travel leadership in Germany

American Express Global Business Travel has appointed Yael Klein as vice president and general manager for Germany.

In her new role, Klein will lead the business travel recovery in the country.

She will be responsible for driving growth and value across all products and services, and strengthening relationships with customers in all segments.

She will report to EMEA senior vice president and general manager, Jason Geall.

Geall said: “Yael joins Amex GBT at a pivotal time for our organisation and the wider travel sector – globally, in Europe and in Germany.

“There is exciting work to be done as we support our customers through the recovery, while continuing to grow and move towards a new chapter for Amex GBT as a public company.

“We are very much looking forward to working with Yael.”

American Express Global Business Travel earlier this week reported a net loss of $474 million for 2021.

The figure was a slight improvement on the loss of $619 million loss reported for 2020, as transaction volume began to recover.

Including full-year numbers for Egencia, which GBT acquired last year, the 2021 results beat its forecasts issued a few months ago in terms of adjusted earnings, total transaction value and revenue.

Klein added: “Amex GBT is a fantastic company with many opportunities in Germany and around the world.”

Klein joins Amex GBT from AirPlus, where she has had a 22-year career leading teams in several departments and regions across the world, most recently in the roles of chief marketing officer and chief product officer.

She will start her role at Amex GBT in July.