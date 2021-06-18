IAG signs with American Express Global Business Travel to accelerate NDC adoption

American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) has renewed its distribution agreement with British Airways and Iberia.

This will allow GBT customers and members of its Partner Solutions group to confidently shop within Supply MarketPlace.

The multi-year agreement has been expanded to cover a collaboration between GBT, British Airways and Iberia on developing and distributing NDC content through the global distribution systems with which the airlines’ parent company, International Airlines Group (IAG), has a deal.

GBT will take a leading role in implementing the airlines’ NDC capabilities through the GDSs, reflecting a joint ambition to achieve significant bookings of NDC fares throughout 2022.

Mark Muren, head of global sales at British Airways, said: “It is more important than ever to work collaboratively with partners to build a stable foundation for the recovery of global travel while simultaneously pushing for innovation and efficiency.

“This agreement with GBT accomplishes both and I am delighted to be working even more closely together to implement NDC functionality and new NDC-enabled solutions for our mutual customers.

“GBT’s endorsement and strong level of commitment will meaningfully accelerate the industry’s transition to next-generation content and delivery systems.

“I look forward to achieving our shared goals in this space.”