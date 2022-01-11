Tonge takes up UK leadership role with American Express Global Business Travel

American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) has appointed Rachel Tonge as UK vice president and general manager.

In her new role, Tonge will lead the return of business travel in the UK by overseeing business operations and strengthening customer relationships.

She will report to EMEA senior vice president and general manager, Jason Geall.

Geall said: “Our customers and our people have faced many challenges preparing for the restart of business travel.

“Rachel is, therefore, taking on this role at a crucial moment.

“However, her skillset, knowledge and temperament are exactly what we and our customers need to be successful.”

Tonge has been with GBT for five years, most recently as director of strategic transformation, which included a key role in the acquisition and integration of Egencia.

Tonge added: “I’m thrilled to bring our teams together to ensure a smooth return to travel as we deliver unrivalled value, experience and choice to our customers and their travellers.

“We’ll be placing a renewed focus on GBT being a great place to work, with inclusion and diversity embedded at our core.”