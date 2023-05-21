BRITISH AIRWAYS PARTNERS WITH AMERICAN EXPRESS PRESENTS BST FESTIVAL

British Airways announced today a partnership with American Express presents BST Festival, AEG Europe’s leading festival that brings the best of live music to London each summer.

British Airways’ sponsorship will see the airline take brand ownership of The Rainbow Stage at the festival. The partnership will also see the creation of a new two-storey bar with a premium area, complete with a 360° photo opportunity that will transport fans to a travel destination of their choice.

Widening access to American Express presents BST Festival, British Airways will also present the cinema screenings at Open House, which will be free and accessible to the public in the weeks between the concerts. Film fans will have the opportunity to sit back, relax, and enjoy the airline’s hospitality, as British Airways cabin crew keep them refreshed with essentials and snacks.

These activations will be created with LS Events, the production company responsible for American Express presents BST Festival, ensuring that they will be integrated organically within the wider event set up.

Hamish McVey, British Airways’ Director of Marketing, said: “We are excited to partner with American Express presents BST, which is right on our doorstep in London. It’s fantastic to be a part of such a major event in the capital and we can’t wait to bring a taste of our customer experience to festival-goers this summer.

“Celebrating the arrival of the festival season is something that feels truly British, so working with American Express presents BST is a natural fit as we continue to champion our British Original customers and colleagues.”

Jim King, CEO of European Festivals, AEG Presents, said: “American Express Presents BST is one of the world’s leading festivals with the very best artists performing every year. We are very excited about our new partnership with British Airways and with their reputation for providing world-class hospitality and experiences, we can deliver even more enjoyment to the 550,000 fans coming to BST this summer.”

The partnership was forged by British Airways and AEG Global Partnerships, which oversees sponsorships across AEG’s global portfolio of assets. Building customised marketing programs for established and emerging brands, AEG Global Partnerships has created some of the most iconic brand partnerships in the entertainment industry.

This year’s festival, which runs Friday 23rd June to Sunday 9th July, will see a series of legendary headliners take to the stage over three weekends: Guns N’ Roses, BLACKPINK, P!nk, Lana Del Rey, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band and Take That.

For more information, visit www.bst-hydepark.com