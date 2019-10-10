Caribbean Tourism Organisation launches new UK ad campaign

The Caribbean Tourism Organisation has launched a new Caribbean Calling consumer campaign in the UK.

Alongside partner BA Holidays, the programme will encourage UK travellers to visit destinations including Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Grenada, Jamaica, St Kitts and Tobago.

The integrated consumer-focused campaign will run throughout October to highlight the diversity of the Caribbean.

A strong call to action will encourage engagement during this key booking period.

The objective of the campaign is to increasingly broaden the consumer’s understanding of the vast array of Caribbean destinations that can be experienced along with insightful commentary supported by strong vibrant imagery and great offers to the Caribbean.

It will include a number of activations including London Metro cover wraps, London underground digital escalator panels at three stations - Tottenham Court Road, Waterloo & Liverpool Street - adverts across the London Metro and Evening Standard and display advertising across the Mail, Metro and Evening Standard websites.

Carol Hay, director of marketing UK & Europe, for the Caribbean Tourism Organisation, stated: “We are excited to launch this campaign in the marketplace and provide destinations with the opportunity to be part of this campaign and to be featured across carefully selected media platforms which allow us to communicate our message effectively.

“The plan is to see increased business to the Caribbean - that’s our focus.”

The news comes as the Caribbean Tourism Organisation revealed earlier this week it would close its London office in the coming months as it seeks to cut costs.