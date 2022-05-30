American Express Global Business Travel becomes publicly traded company

American Express Global Business Travel has announced that it will begin trading as a public company on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol “GBTG” on May 31, 2022.

Paul Abbott, Amex GBT’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Today marks a significant milestone in the business travel industry recovery and for Amex GBT. With strategic initiatives over the last few years, including complementary accretive acquisitions, product and technology enhancements and lasting cost reductions, we have confidence that we are very well positioned to win a larger portion of the $1.4 trillion business travel market. As a publicly traded company, we will have the flexibility to further accelerate our growth strategy.

“Trading as a public company follows years of work to strengthen our market leadership position. While listing our company is an achievement, it also marks the beginning of a new phase of growth paired with a focus on delivering long-term shareholder value as the world’s largest publicly traded B2B travel platform.”

Amex GBT has become a publicly traded company following the completion of its previously announced business combination with Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE: APSG, APSG.U, APSG WS) (“APSG”), which was approved by APSG shareholders on May 25, 2022, and closed on May 27, 2022. Concurrently with the closing of the business combination, the Company received proceeds from cash in trust and PIPE investments, including sizable investments by strategic investors Zoom and Sabre, and new investors Apollo, Ares and HG Vora. These investors join American Express Company, Certares and Expedia Group, which remain invested in the Company. The Class A common stock and warrants of the newly combined company, Global Business Travel Group, Inc., will trade on the NYSE under the new ticker symbols “GBTG” and “GBTG WS”, respectively, beginning on May 31, 2022.