ITB China delayed until November next year

The organisers of ITB China have announced the launch an ITB China Special Edition for 2021.

The two-day business event will make its debut in Beijing from May 7th-8th, to deliver an innovative showcase for business exchanges while providing a stage for sharing industry insights for the travel industry.

The regular edition of ITB China 2021, together with the accompanying ITB China Conference in Shanghai, is being rescheduled to November 24th-26th.

“Fuelled by promising news about vaccine developments we all anticipate upward trends in 2021.

“The way to real market recovery, however, will be a steady and gradual one that our industry will have to walk jointly in order to reach a post pandemic new normal”, said David Axiotis, general manager of ITB China.

“ITB China successfully kicked off the journey to recovery for its partners in China by premiering the ITB China Industry MeetUp event series in six key regions across China over the past three months.

“As the next major milestone, ITB China is once again leading the way with a tailor-made event format, the ITB China Special Edition 2021.

“Taking place in Beijing in spring next year, we expect a promising outlook on cross-border travel and emerging business opportunities at that time.

“Lastly, ITB China 2021 in Shanghai is set to once again serve as the leading platform to connect with the world’s largest travel source market, strategically rescheduled to the end of the year, paving the way for a strong rebound of the industry in 2022.”

The ITB China Special Edition in Beijing is a newly designed and hybrid event format that will feature two exclusive prescheduled meeting sessions with hand-selected

Chinese buyers, representing the whole bandwidth of leisure, MICE, corporate and travel technology.

A total of 1,500 participants are expected to join networking events to establish new valuable contacts.