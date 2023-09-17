ITB China 2023 boasts over 17,000 Business Engagements

The fourth ITB China marked its grand live- return, concluding its 2023 edition with impressive achievements in business meetings and Chinese and international dialogues.

The event saw the active participation of around 10,000 attendees in total, with more than 700 top-level Buyers, and 360 exhibitors representing nearly 60 countries, fostering a dynamic exchange of expertise and cultivating invaluable connections. This reinforces China’s resurgence in outbound travel and solidifies

ITB China’s position as the premier B2B travel trade show in China. The next ITB China 2024 is scheduled for 27 – 29 May in the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center.

According to recent insights from this year’s ITB China, the increasing eagerness for outbound travel indicates a positive trend and both a promising return and outlook for the industry in the upcoming year. “After three years, the world comes together again at ITB China, and the timing for the event in September couldn’t be more opportune as the Chinese travel industry stands at the brink of a positive future. This year’s event buzzed with excitement over the return of in-person meetings. Engaging in numerous conversations and business meetings to re-establish connections, everyone could feel the optimism about the months ahead,” said David Axiotis, General Manager of Messe Berlin (Shanghai).

The official kick-off, marked by the Grand Opening Dinner and the CEO Seminar, set the tone for this year’s high-profile event

The CEO Seminar, one of many highlights of ITB China this year, saw nearly 20 senior executives from China’s leading outbound and inbound travel companies delve into a thought-provoking discussion on “The Impact of Global Relations and the Economic Situation on China’s Inbound and Outbound Tourism Market”. This robust dialogue provided strategic insights crucial to shaping the future of travel. “Meeting with numerous top executives from the industry after three years brings me immense joy and holds great significance. We engaged in a fruitful exchange of ideas on the opportunities and challenges in the recovery process of China’s outbound and inbound tourism market.

Platforms like ITB China play a pivotal role in swiftly connecting domestic tourism companies with international partners, broadening their business horizons,” expressed He Yong, President of HCG International Travel Group.

The Grand Opening Dinner, attended by 450 distinguished guests, set the mood for the notable event profile on the eve of the trade show. Eminent speakers like David Ruetz, Senior Vice President at Messe Berlin, ShiJun Liu, Secretary General of World Tourism Alliance (WTA); and Alhasan Aldabbagh, President - APAC Markets, Saudi Tourism Authority, enriched the event with their invaluable insights.

Productive Business Engagements and Positive Feedback from both Buyers and Exhibitors

Some 360 Exhibitors and 700 high profile buyers engaged in a series of fruitful and productive 17,358 meetings, fostering partnerships and collaborations. Mr. Wizani Rosmin, Director of Tourism Malaysia Shanghai, expressed, “I am quite impressed. As you know, for the tourism industry, the most important thing is we need to meet each other, because it is about hospitality. This is a good beginning for the buyer and our seller to come together and create new business opportunities.” Mr. Tyrone Tang, CEO of Jin Jiang

International Hotel Management Co., Ltd., noted, “The enthusiasm from both visitors and exhibitors has been incredibly high this year, and we had the opportunity to meet many new and old friends. The ITB China matchmaking system was particularly effective in connecting us with targeted buyers, making the show an excellent platform.”

Mr. Guo Ming, COO of HHtravel, one of this year’s buyers, shared, “The exhibition experience this time has been truly remarkable, and I can describe it using three key words: Timely, efficient, and convenient. Following the announcement of the third round of resumption of outbound group tour services in August, ITB China promptly organized the exhibition event, and each matchmaking meeting was well-coordinated, one after another, ensuring a highly efficient process.” Xu Xiao, Senior Deputy President of Bravolinks, added, “This moment, eagerly anticipated by all of us in the tourism industry, is a vibrant testament. As the foremost service provider in Business Travel and MICE, we are poised to channel a larger customer base to destinations worldwide, fostering international business, trade, and cultural exchanges.” Visionary Insights and Practical Strategies at ITB China Conference

The dynamic content and engaging discussions captivated a global audience, reaffirming ITB China Conference’s position as China’s leading industry thinktank. Over 70 speakers covered an extensive array of over 30 topics, enriching attendees with valuable knowledge and market trends. These sessions served as a knowledge hub for all participants, facilitating an exchange of innovative ideas. The ITB China Conference was organised in cooperation with ITB China’s co-host and partner TravelDaily. The prestigious ITB China Startup Award was claimed by CBD Technology Foundation recognizing their outstanding contribution to the travel industry. This accolade signifies the potential and innovation inherent in the startup ecosystem.

Next Steps: ITB China Networking takes another round

The ITB China App’s online networking function will remain active until 31 October, enabling participants to expand connections and explore business opportunities through e-business card exchanges and online instant messaging with potential partners. Those who may have missed sessions can also review the content online on the ITB China Platform.

Save the Date for ITB China 2024

ITB China 2024 is scheduled for May 27-29, returning to its original month of May.

Exhibitors can secure their space by registering through the following link: https://www.itbchina.com/exhibitors/booth-packages-and-pricing-2024/.