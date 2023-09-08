DidaTravel outperforms Chinese hotel market recovery

In the run-up to ITB China, DidaTravel shares impressive year-to-date China growth data, both inbound and outbound.

§ DidaTravel outperforms the market with remarkable +40% growth[1] in China outbound hotel bookings year-to-date vs. 2019’s pre-pandemic figures (and +292% growth comparing the same period 2022).

§ Meanwhile the company is registering +124% inbound growth in hotel bookings into China, year-to-date Vs. 2019.

§ DidaTravel will be exhibiting at ITB China, stand H23.



DidaTravel – a tech-driven global travel distribution company – has outperformed the wider Chinese outbound recovery, with a remarkable +40% growth in hotel sales, year-to-date Vs. pre-pandemic, 2019 sales (+292% growth comparing the same period, 2022).

In addition, from the destination perspective, DidaTravel’s inbound hotel sales into China, year-to-date, have experienced a remarkable +124% growth Vs. same period 2019. This highlights both China’s enduring allure as a travel destination as well as Dida’s ability to outpace the wider market dynamics and capture significant new market share.

DidaTravel’s performance is especially impressive considering that in general, the China market, both inbound and outbound, has not yet fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels[2].

The top 10 source markets visiting China in 2023, based on DidaTravel’s booking data, have been, in descending order: Thailand, Indonesia, Spain, India, Turkey, UAE, Brazil, Israel, USA and Switzerland.

DidaTravel’s ability to outstrip the market has been driven principally by capturing market share in China and overseas, by increasing its portfolio of directly contracted hotel products under exclusive terms and conditions and via a concentrated focus on tech driven customer-centric innovation.

Commenting on these groundbreaking achievements, Rikin Wu, founder and CEO at DidaTravel, stated, “Dida’s success story is deeply intertwined with the evolving narrative of the Chinese travel market. We effectively anticipated the Chinese recovery, both inbound and outbound, working hard throughout the pandemic to significantly expand our portfolio of directly contracted hotels, many under exclusive terms, as well as working tirelessly to expand our distribution partnerships globally, and the results speak for themselves. We remain steadfast in our pursuit of excellence and are honored to lead the industry forward.”

This news has been published ahead of ITB China taking place in Shanghai from 12th – 14th September, where DidaTravel will be exhibiting at stand H23.



[1] All growth figures are based on Total Transaction Value (TTV).

2 According to official Chinese government figures, just 52,000 inbound travellers visited China during Q1 2023, compared to 3.7 million in 2019. In Q2 2023, there were 425,800 incoming arrivals, down from 8.3 million in 2019.