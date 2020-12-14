Qatar Airways returns to Gatwick Airport

Qatar Airways has announced the resumption of three weekly flights from London Gatwick.

The flights will be operated by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, offering 22 seats in business class and 232 seats in economy.

The airline has also scheduled four daily flights from London Heathrow, three daily flights from Manchester and three weekly flights from Edinburgh throughout December.

Qatar Airways UK & Ireland country manager, Gary Kershaw, said: “We are delighted to resume our flights to London Gatwick, further cementing our position as the leading international carrier providing connectivity to the UK.

“The resumption of London Gatwick services is a significant indicator of the resilience of the UK travel market, and we look forward to resuming more of our UK destinations to support the recovery of tourism and trade in the region.”

Qatar Airways resumption of London Gatwick flights will also enable British Airways passengers to book travel again from London Gatwick to destinations across Qatar Airways’ network in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

As oneworld alliance partners, frequent fliers are ensured recognition of their frequent-flyer status with benefits including access to lounges worldwide, through check-in, extra baggage allowance, plus accrual and redemption of miles, priority check-in and boarding across the partner carriers’ networks.

Stephen King, head of airline relations at Gatwick Airport, said: “We are delighted to welcome Qatar Airways back to Gatwick after the second national lockdown.

“It is great for passengers that Gatwick and Qatar Airways can offer the opportunity to fly to Doha.

“Alongside our airlines, Gatwick has implemented a number of extra measures to keep both passengers and staff as safe as possible travelling through Gatwick, helping to rebuild public confidence in air travel.”