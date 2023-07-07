Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to be the Official Partner Hotel of ITB China for the third time

Signing Ceremony: Mr. Joon Aun Ooi, President of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Asia Pacific and Mr. David Axiotis, General Manager of Messe Berlin (Shanghai) at the Wyndham Office in Shanghai

ITB China, the leading B2B exclusive travel trade show focusing on the Chinese travel market, announces its strategic partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

For the third time, the world’s largest hotel franchising company and leading provider of management services becomes the Official Partner Hotel of ITB China, which is set to take place in Shanghai from 12 – 14 September 2023.

With over 9,100 hotels and 24 established brands in over 95 countries, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts(“Wyndham”) is appointed as the Official Partner Hotel of ITB China for the third time. The corresponding agreement was formally signed on 29 June at Wyndham’s Shanghai Office, by Mr. Joon Aun Ooi, President of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Asia Pacific, and Mr. David Axiotis, General Manager of Messe Berlin (Shanghai), the organizer of ITB China.

The hotel industry franchising giant will once again have a strong presence at ITB China, introducing its brand-new products and innovative services to the industry, and delivering an inspiring speech at the opening session of the ITB China Conference, which will take place on the first day of the show, 12 September.

Mr. Joon Aun Ooi, President of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Asia-Pacific, stated that: “We are honored to be the Official Partner Hotel of ITB China for the third time. As a professional B2B travel trade exhibition focused on the Chinese travel market, ITB China provides an effective communication platform for hotel operators, travel agencies, conference organizers, and corporate clients to explore potential business opportunities.

This collaboration not only continues our long-term strategic partnership but also demonstrates Wyndham Hotels and Resorts’ continuous commitment to China as an important strategic market. We look forward to showcasing our diverse brand portfolio of distinctive hotel products in the Asia Pacific region to all attendees at the exhibition in September.”

Mr. David Axiotis, General Manager of Messe Berlin (Shanghai), said: “Throughout the challenges of the past years, ITB China remained committed and connected to the Chinese travel industry. Therefore, in this pivotal year for China’s travel market recovery, ITB China is in the unique position to be spearheading that recovery offering its partners the right business platform at just the right time. Supporting them to once again unlock the full potential of the Chinese travel market. We are very proud and honored to be driving this recovery with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by our side, heading this year’s partner lineup

as ITB China‘s Official Partner Hotel.”

The latest development of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the Greater China region

At the beginning of this year, with China fully opening its travel policy, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts recorded a significant return of business and leisure travelers with an exceedingly positive development over the past months.

“In the first quarter of 2023, we have signed 27 projects and opened 15 hotels in the Greater China region. During the same period, we signed 6 projects and opened 5 hotels in Southeast Asia and the Pacific Rim region,” says Mr. Joon Aun Ooi. The upcoming months also point to further growth: “Looking ahead to the second half of 2023, we will launch more new brands and hotels to meet the ever-changing needs of international inbound and domestic tourism.

With our strong direct franchising and managed hotel development scale in China, as well as our stable collaboration relationships with owners and partners, we are confident of the development momentum of the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the Asia-Pacific region in 2023 and ahead,” he continues.