Maldives To Become the Official Island Travel Partner of ITB China 2023

Emphasizing strategic cooperation, ITB China is pleased to announce the Maldives as the Official Island Travel Partner of ITB China 2023. The partnership will turn the prime travel destination into one of the highlights of the trade show, held on 12 – 14 September 2023 in Shanghai.

The dedicated Maldives stand will serve as the centerpiece of the island republic’s extended presence at ITB China 2023. Here, 33 companies will be co-exhibiting with the Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC), providing the perfect opportunity for domestic tourism professionals to connect with the Maldivian travel trade, establish new business relations, and explore the endless opportunities awaiting the Chinese tourism industry in the Maldives. MMPRC will organize a multitude of onsite activities, including a raffle, and be the sponsor of the ITB China Customized and Themed Networking Lunch to bring together industry experts, travel trade, media, and all other stakeholders under one roof along with the Presentation Hub Showcase on the 13th of September 2023 to provide more information on the destination.

“The Chinese market is traditionally one of the most significant markets to the Maldives tourism industry. The first direct flight from China arrived in January 2023 following a 3- year hiatus. Since then, we have observed a remarkable growth in the arrivals from the Chinese market. ITB China, the leading travel trade fair in China, will bring together industry professionals under one roof for exclusive marketing and networking opportunities. We cannot think of a better opportunity for the Maldives right now to reconnect with the Chinese travel trade and elevate the Maldivian brand to new heights,” - says Mr. Thoyyib Mohamed, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director at MMPRC.

The partnership is one of the highlights of the roadmap prepared by MMPRC to raise awareness for the Maldives as a leading tourism destination for the outbound travel market in China. The Chinese market consistently topped the arrival charts in the Maldives until the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, Up and until 2019, China led the list of the Maldives source markets with 16.7% market share of incoming arrivals. Whereas these figures naturally were affected during the pandemic years, the Maldives currently aim for China to very swiftly reach the pre-pandemic arrival figures.

Clearly committing to this target an extensive series of activities have been put into action by the MMPRC including e-learning campaigns, digital campaigns in cooperation with top Chinese apps, outdoor marketing campaigns, joint promotional campaigns, familiarization trips, social media campaigns, as well as numerous other physical promotion activities to be held onsite in China for the first time since 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT