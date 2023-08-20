ITB China 2023 Joins Forces with Trip.com Group as Official Travel Service Partner

ITB China, the marketplace for China’s travel industry, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Trip.com Group, the leading global travel service provider for this year’s highly anticipated event, taking place from 12 – 14 September 2023 in Shanghai.

Trip.com Group shows strong commitment to ITB China 2023 as a confirmed Official Travel Service Partner and will take center stage in elevating the ITB China experience for all attendees. The ITB China Conference sessions will be enriched with their latest market insights and forecasts, while the ITB China Cruise Night, co-hosted by Trip.com Group for the fourth consecutive time on the evening of 12 September, will provide unmatched networking opportunities.

Ms. Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com Group, said: “The global travel and tourism industry’s recovery is gaining pace, and many new travel-related jobs have been created in recent months. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is redefining the industry and Trip.com Group has been investing in cutting-edge technologies as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the overall travel experience for our customers.”

“Apart from technologies, new demands and trends have emerged in the past few years, and it is important for businesses to build resilience and agility, and adapt to the ever-changing needs of customers. We look forward to engaging and collaborating with our partners to bring this industry to new heights.” Sun added.

Trip.com Group plans to deepen cooperation with global partners to better serve Chinese tourists, offer high-quality services to outbound travellers, and promote inbound tourism as an engine for economic growth. Cultural exchanges between China and the world will be fostered through travel in both directions.