Singapore Airlines expands NDC relationship with Amadeus

When Singapore Airlines first joined Amadeus NDC [X], the carrier focused on digital transformation, enhancing retailing capabilities, and creating a more personalised experience for its travellers.

Today, Singapore Airlines deepens this commitment to modern retailing, supported by Amadeus technology, by making its NDC offers available to travel sellers through the Amadeus Travel Platform.

Travel agents worldwide connected to the Amadeus Travel Platform will soon be able to shop, book, and pay for all Singapore Airlines offers made available through NDC as part of the airline’s KrisConnect program.

This includes ancillary services such as seat selection, excess baggage, special fares, and personalised merchandising offers for loyalty members and corporate travellers.

This is just the start of more exciting opportunities that NDC will bring, with more content becoming available soon such as dynamic fares.

The content will be available in the Amadeus NDC-enabled solutions used by agents today, providing a familiar and efficient booking environment.

The Amadeus Travel Platform includes critical servicing functionalities that agents need, such as the cancelation, void, refund and modification of NDC bookings.

Bryan Koh, divisional vice president, e-commerce and distribution, Singapore Airlines, said: “We look forward to providing more attractive and customised offers on Amadeus’ extensive travel agency network via NDC.

“Singapore Airlines remain committed to improving our retail capabilities and extending them to travel agents through multiple channels and touchpoints such as self-booking tools, web services, travel agency front office solutions, and mobile.”

Travel sellers will be able to make bookings through Amadeus’ NDC-enabled solutions – Amadeus Selling Platform Connect and Amadeus Travel API – starting from January in several markets in APAC and beyond.

“This exciting announcement is yet another leap forward for Amadeus in our NDC journey.

“Driving NDC forward and realising its next generation retailing capabilities for our customers is a key part of our long-term global strategy.

“We have processed NDC bookings through the Amadeus Travel Platform since 2018, and the capabilities and content are not only here today but also continually being enriched as more and more airlines and travel sellers gear up on NDC.

“We are working closely with the industry to increase adoption and drive volume by delivering the performance, scalability, market reach, and global support that airlines and travel sellers need,” added Javier Laforgue, executive vice president, airlines distribution and content sourcing, Amadeus.