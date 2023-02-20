Fiji lifts all remaining Covid-19 restrictions

The Fijian government has announced that international travellers to Fiji will no longer be required to provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination and travel insurance.

Fiji welcomed 636,312 visitors in 2022, a strong recovery surpassing its expected targets.

This latest move comes following careful consideration of the global and national Covid-19 situation by the Covid-19 Risk Mitigation Taskforce (CRMT) and applies to both arrivals from air and sea.

As the country evolved towards treating Covid-19 as an endemic, the last set of entry requirements were removed earlier this month.

Tourism Fiji chief executive, Brent Hill, said: “The industry welcomes the decision to remove all protocols, restrictions, vaccination requirements and Covid-19 tests – and invites the world to come and experience Fiji: where happiness comes naturally.”

He continued: “We still strongly encourage travellers to have travel insurance and take the necessary precautions we all know well to stay healthy and maximise their fun in Fiji.”

Previously, all travellers aged 16-years and above were required to produce proof of full vaccination and travel insurance covering Covid-19.

As reported by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS), hospitalisations remain low, thanks to its community-wide immunisation and in-country surveillance capacity.

Notably, the focus remains on implementing Covid-19 safe measures around those vulnerable to the severe effects of Covid-19.

The MHMS also reports 95 per cent of the estimated adult population are vaccinated, with booster shots continuing to be administered to eligible people across the islands.

Consistent with the experience in other countries with high vaccination rates, Fiji will no longer have any Covid-19 related border health measures.

Border authorities will continue to review border health measures and maintain community surveillance for early warning of future threats while fostering socio-economic recovery.

