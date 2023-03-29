New flight connections put Fiji back on tourism map

Two new flights from Fiji Airways to Hong Kong and Tokyo will make it easier than ever for UK visitors to reach the warm welcome of the destination.

Starting on April 1st, the twice-weekly Fiji Airways service from Hong Kong to Nadi will resume for the first-time post-pandemic, departing Saturdays and Mondays, connecting directly with the UK via Cathay Pacific and British Airways.

Similarly, Fiji Airways will offer two flights a week from Tokyo Narita Airport to Nadi on Tuesdays and Fridays, starting on April 4th and connecting directly with the UK via British Airways and Japan Airlines.

This service has also not been in operation since Covid-19 halted international travel.

These two new flights complement a thrice-weekly service via Singapore, as well as a brand-new Fiji Airways flight via Vancouver that launched in November.

Fiji Airways also connects via North America with codeshare partners British Airways and American Airlines, via Australia with Qantas and more, via New Zealand with Air New Zealand and through Hawaii and other Pacific Islands.

Brent Hill, chief executive of Tourism Fiji, said: “We are excited to see the return of these two flight connections for the UK market which, alongside the recent addition of the new Vancouver route and the existing connections via Singapore, the US and more, will make it easier than ever for UK visitors to enjoy the warm ‘Bula’ welcome and unique slice of paradise that we offer here in Fiji.

“January saw the highest number of visitor numbers from the UK to Fiji since before the pandemic and February saw the lifting of all Covid restrictions for arrivals to Fiji.”