Fiji Is Oceania’s Top Adventure Tourism Destination 2022

Tourism Fiji was crowned winner of Oceania’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination 2022. The award was announced during the World Travel Awards star-studded gala ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on Wednesday.

Fiji was shortlisted alongside Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Samoa as the final nominees for the award.

Fiji won the same award in 2018, however, for the past three years, it has been a battle between Australia and New Zealand.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Officer Brent Hill said the recognition was a testament to the wonderful work of the tourism industry, particularly in the adventure space.

“We are really excited and honoured to win this prestigious award.”

The World Travel Awards are a prestigious award in the travel industry.

“Fiji offers it all when it comes to adventure – from the quad bikes of Go Dirty, to the skydiving of Skydive Fiji, or the diving, snorkeling, tubing, whitewater rafting, ziplining, biking and many more activities – we really do have it all, in the best location in the world to do adventure tourism.”

“So, while we were surprised and honoured to win, we feel it is a definite reward for our effort in the industry.”

Minister for Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport Faiyaz Koya was overwhelmed by the recognition and stated that it was another sign that Fiji’s economic recovery was well underway.