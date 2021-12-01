Fiji reopens borders to tourism after 20 month closure

Fiji has welcomed its first international passenger flight in nearly two years as the destination reopens its borders.

The milestone marked resumption of international tourism in the idyllic nation after almost 20 months of closures following the outbreak of Covid-19.

As of this morning, Fiji opens to fully vaccinated visitors from travel partner countries for quarantine-free travel.

The first flight, from Sydney, Australia landed at 11:25, carrying 300 passengers eager for their first tropical island holiday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The country is ready to safely welcome visitors back thanks to a successful vaccination roll-out, seeing over 90 per cent of its eligible population given both doses.

However, some travel requirements are in place to ensure visitors can book and travel in confidence that they’re keeping themselves and locals safe.

Travellers to Fiji must be fully vaccinated (children under 18-years-old can travel with a vaccinated adult) and from a selected travel partner country, while those over the age of 12 must show a negative RT PCR test taken 72 hours before they board a flight.

Once visitors arrive on Fiji soil, they will be able to holiday knowing that everyone they interact with is adhering to the highest health and safety practices.

“It’s such an exciting day for Fiji and for our tourism industry.

“It’s been a long time coming!

“From airline to accommodation, Fiji tourism operators and related services have worked hard to ensure and uphold internationally benchmarked Covid-19-safety practices.

“The resumption of both domestic and international tourism is a credit to Fiji’s collective commitment for public safety, and safe and seamless travel, coupled with our famous Bula spirit,” said Brent Hill, chief executive of Tourism Fiji.

Image: Tourism Fiji