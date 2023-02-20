NEW MARELLA VOYAGER MENUS SET TO TANTALISE TASTEBUDS THIS SPRING

The much-anticipated arrival of Marella Cruises’ newest ship to its fleet, Marella Voyager, is set to tantalise tastebuds with the introduction of more than 150 incredible and unique dishes while guests sail to some of Europe’s top destinations.

More than 250 hours of recipe development went into creating the unique menus featured in the wide range of venues on the ship, including a four-day tasting experience undertaken by a highly skilled team of seven chefs and 10 front of house staff.

To meet customer demand for the popularity of eating plant based, vegan and meat free options, more than 37 new vegetarian and vegan dishes will be available on-board. In total, 25 per cent of the new menus will feature vegetarian dishes and 15 per cent will account for vegan options, ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy. From speciality vegan ice-cream and lemon tarts, the menu will also include a spin on the much-loved Sunday Roast, with a full vegan roasting joint derived from oats.

Voyager’s exclusive Silver Fork restaurant will offer a surprising twist on UK classics providing a sense of nostalgia, by elevating or de-constructing dishes to create a playful eating experience. From start to finish, it took 12 weeks to develop the restaurant concept and produce a menu featuring 25 dishes. All key British foods and flavours were considered, from Chip Shops, Beef Wellington, Tomato Soup, Crumble or beach side snacks such as Cockles and Vinegar.

Another highlight of Voyager’s food and beverage offering is The Kitchens, a new concept which features eight different eateries bringing to life British classics and showcasing Indian, South Asian, Greek and Arabic flavours. The Kitchens will also include a bespoke dessert area, which offers temptations that are as equally visually appealing as they are delicious.

Chris Hackney, Managing Director of Cruise for TUI UK & I said: “We are so excited to present our wide range of new menus on-board Marella Voyager, which is the next exciting evolution in our fleet. With more than 150 bespoke dishes on offer, these newly developed menus feature concepts that will resonate with all. We’re bringing a twist to classic British food that we all know and love, while enticing passengers to branch out and sample something new. We understand what guests want from their cruise and what they love about our existing ships, so by ensuring we keep some Marella Cruises favourites as well as adding a different flavour to Marella Voyager, we will be providing more choice for our loyal customers and providing an exciting introduction to the brand for new customers”.

For customers planning ahead and wishing to get some winter sun, Marella Voyager’s winter 2023 programme is available now. The Paradise Islands itinerary will first set sail in November 2023 from Barbados, where guests can enjoy the delights of the Caribbean Sea, exploring; Barbados, Tortola, St Maarten, St Kitts, Antigua, and Dominica.

Marella Cruises will also be expanding its winter 2023 offering with more choice of destinations to visit on its fleet. The popular Asia itineraries will return with a brand-new home port in Singapore, this will be the first time the cruise line has homeported there.