Fiji latest destination to reopen to tourism

The island paradise of Fiji, known for its incredible scenery and warm, welcoming people, will be open to visitors once again starting this December.

After nearly two years of being closed to the outside world, Fiji is more than ready to safely welcome its travellers back.

The 333 islands are as beautiful as ever, brimming with idyllic turquoise waters, soft white sand beaches, and the vibrant Bula Spirit for which Fiji is known.

“It’s been almost two years since we welcomed international visitors.

“And in these two years, we’ve struggled, we’ve adapted and we’ve prepared.

“Today, our national airline is ready, our hotels and tour providers are ready, and Fijians are ready to safely welcome the world back.

“We are ready to let happiness find you again,” Fiji minister for tourism, Faiyaz Koya, said.

The country will still have entry requirements in place to ensure the utmost safety of both visitors and locals.

These include being a fully vaccinated traveller from a green list country.

These are defined having high vaccination rates and low-test positivity rates, and currently include: Australia, New Zealand, United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Canada, Qatar, Germany, Spain, France, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, Japan and most Pacific Island countries and territories.

Guests will also be required to provide a negative PCR test taken less than 72 hours prior to arrival in Fiji and fulfil an obligation to take an additional negative rapid antigen test before returning back home, based on individual home country requirements.

Unvaccinated children under the age of 18 will be able to travel to Fiji accompanied by a vaccinated adult.