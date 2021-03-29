Federer signs up with Switzerland Tourism

After years of positively representing Switzerland through his sporting excellence and friendly, down-to-earth manner, Roger Federer has now become an official brand ambassador for the destination.

The tennis legend is entering into a long-term cooperation with the Swiss national tourism board, Switzerland Tourism.

The common goal: attracting guests to visit Switzerland with its energising nature.

The support is much needed at this time, emerging from the biggest tourism crisis since the WWII.

“This is a perfect match, because Switzerland and its unblemished nature have clearly contributed to Roger’s unprecedented career,” explains Switzerland Tourism chief executive, Martin Nydegger.

Communication activities will begin throughout the month of April with a focus on European cities followed by the USA and Asia Pacific.

A series of visuals and short clips will showcase Federer being energized by Swiss nature.

“I have always felt, whenever I step on the court, I am representing Switzerland.

“Whenever it says my name, there is a Swiss flag next to it.

“I have been very proud to do that for the first 22 years I have been on tour, and it will always be like that.

“To join forces with ST now is a logical step for me,” said Federer.