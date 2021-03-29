Phuket to lead reopening of Thai tourism sector

Thailand will begin to remove quarantine requirements and open its borders to fully-vaccinated travellers from this summer officials have confirmed.

From July 1st, the popular tourist island of Phuket will be the first destination in the country to welcome international travellers and from October, five further tourist areas will ease restrictions.

The news comes as the Centre for Economic Situation Administration (CESA), chaired by the Thai prime minister, Prayuth Chan-Ocha, approved the stages of reopening.

From July, the quarantine period will be removed entirely for Phuket.

In the meantime, residents of Phuket are being prioritized to receive the vaccine aiming for 70 per cent of the population to be vaccinated before tourism resumes.

From October, Phuket, Krabi, Phangnga, Koh Samui, Chonburi (Pattaya) and Chiang Mai will all be accessible, quarantine free, for vaccinated travellers.

Travellers are required to stay for at least seven days at the point of entry so should plan their itinerary accordingly.

All travellers will have to take a Covid-19 test on arrival (at their hotel) and stay for at least seven days at the point of entry (i.e. Phuket) before travelling onwards around Thailand.

All other destinations in Thailand, not listed above, are still subject to a seven-day mandatory area quarantine on arrival until further notice.

“Thailand’s priority is to make tourism safe for both tourists and locals alike,” said Chiravadee Khunsub, director of Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) London.

“From July 1st quarantine will not be required for UK travellers visiting Phuket on the basis they’ve been fully vaccinated and test negative for Covid-19.

“Phuket has been Covid-19 free for 90 days so it is a safe choice for UK travellers looking to get away this summer.

“From October, five further popular destinations will reopen ahead of our peak season, ready to welcome winter sun travellers.”

Image: Parasola.net/Alamy Stock Photo