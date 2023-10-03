Discover the Scientific Secrets of the World We Live In, With the Opening of CERN’s Science Gateway

On Sunday 08 October 2023, Geneva’s pioneering scientific research centre CERN, will open the doors to a state-of-the-art hub for science education and outreach, the CERN Science Gateway.

This highly anticipated project helps facilitate young people’s discovery of the science behind the world they live in while fostering learning and education through interactive exhibits and innovative teaching methods.

Suitable for ages five and above, the CERN Science Gateway has been developed to showcase careers in scientific research to inspire the next generation of scientists. The project provides an opportunity for people of all ages and backgrounds to explore the science and technology of CERN, which is one of the largest and most respected centres for scientific research in the world.

The new centre contains laboratories where visitors are encouraged to take a proactive approach to learning with the help of CERN’s esteemed scientific community. Guests will also have the chance to walk along a timeline of the cosmos in the ‘Our Universe’ exhibition or discover physics through art installations in ‘Exploring the Unknown’, providing plenty of opportunity to delve deeper into the fascinating world of scientific exploration.

The CERN Science Gateway’s vision for the future is rooted in the building it calls home, which has achieved a net zero carbon footprint, as a result of the 2000 square metres of solar panels covering the building, and the 400 strong surrounding forest of trees. Designed by the celebrated Renzo Piano Building Workshop and aided by associate architects from Brodback-Roulet, the complex comprises five exhibition spaces, a 900-seat auditorium, a number of laboratories, a gift shop, and a restaurant for guests to enjoy. The structure – made of metal and glass – mirrors CERN’s main site with tunnel-shaped spaces and a six-metre-high bridge to connect the buildings.

Founded in 1954, CERN – the European Organisation for Nuclear Research – is the site of world-leading work on particle research, as well as being the birthplace of the World Wide Web. With CERN already providing opportunities to 600 institutions and universities globally, the arrival of the CERN Science Gateway further showcases the organisation’s commitment to education and to securing the future of scientific research by inspiring the next generation.

