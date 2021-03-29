Azizi Developments completes Mina on Palm Jumeirah

Azizi Developments is celebrating the handover of Mina, its luxurious development on the eastern crescent of the iconic Palm Jumeirah.

Mirwais Azizi, founder and chairman of Azizi Developments, and Farhad Azizi, chief executive of Azizi Developments, officially inaugurated Mina in the presence of senior

members of the management team, government authorities, media representatives and key partners.

Mina will now be home to hundreds of privileged owners and tenants who will enjoy high-class living in one of the most distinguished addresses of the entire UAE.

Named after – and inspired by - the daughter of the developer’s chief executive, the residences’ lobby features a 21-metre exclusively-commissioned mural of seven-year-old Mina Azizi, whose name captures the building’s essence with it also being the Arabic word for port, an inspiration for the premium waterfront building.

With predominant shades of blue, matching the turquoise waters of the Arabian Sea surrounding the building, and portraying Mina contemplating the beauty of pearls, the painting conveys a unique, modern sense of love, hope and affinity, perfectly reflecting the ambience of the project and complementing its premium, well-thought-out design.

Mirwais Azizi said: “While we are handing over 46 world-class projects across Dubai this year, all of which are exceptional and distinguished in their own way, Mina is undoubtedly one of the most touching inaugurations for us.

“A building of this calibre and built to such perfection and prestige deserves a vibrant celebration.

“With it carrying my precious granddaughter’s name, it fills me with great pride and excitement to see it having reached completion, and for our legacy to be solidified even further.”

The handover of Mina comes in light of Azizi’s commitment to completing over 10,000 units this year alone, with many more deliveries to take place in Al Furjan, Riviera in MBR City, and Dubai Healthcare City.

Next up, in Al Furjan, the developer will inaugurate Plaza and Star in April and Berton in May. The handovers of the first buildings in Riviera’s phase one will then commence in June.