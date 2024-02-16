Cool Times Await in Andermatt as Cotton Club Arrives

Mountain lovers can experience the new must-visit winter destination as COTTON CLUB ANDERMATT throws open its doors offering guests luxurious comfort, winter sun, and an immersive experience in the clear, bright, Alpine glow – Switzerland’s coolest new location.

The brainchild of Norwegian entrepreneurs Christian and Merete Marstrander, COTTON CLUB ANDERMATT brings the COTTON LIFESTYLE to life. Known for their passion for both snow and sand, the Marstranders have created a forward-thinking vision of hospitality that has now arrived in Andermatt. With world-class service, meticulous attention to detail, and a dedication to ensuring each guest feels the special effect of the Cotton Club lifestyle, they have transformed Andermatt into a winter destination like no other.

At the heart of the COTTON CLUB credo lies personal conviction and drive. While James Bond may have been the first global superstar to visit Andermatt, with the famous chase on the Furka Pass filmed there in ‘Goldfinger’ in 1964, all visitors can now experience the remarkable beauty of this super-luxe winter destination in the Ursen valley at the foot of the Gotthard Pass.

Andermatt is an exclusive resort that boasts the largest snow cover in all of Switzerland. Situated at the centre of the Saint-Gotthard Massif, it offers a haven for advanced skiers, families, and free-riders alike. With its convenient proximity to Lugano, Lucerne, Bern, and Zürich, Andermatt sits at an elevation of 1,437 meters above sea level. The Gemsstock ski area and a chairlift that connects the village with Nätschen’s gentler slopes are easily accessible, making it a perfect destination for both day and night activities.

The COTTON CLUB ANDERMATT venue offers a rare and enchanting bonus: a stunning dome made from Polycarbonate Transparent Glass with a 360-degree view of the natural mountainscape, a trademark of the Cotton Lifestyle. The marriage of mountain scenery with a Mediterranean mindset has resulted in a fairy-tale environment of natural hues, materials, and designs inspired by local traditions. This soothing ambience, with blissful creamy colours, pale wood, clean lines, and striking interior accents of fire and chandeliers, wraps guests in a luxurious level of comfort and cosiness. It provides the perfect retreat after a day on the slopes and induces an intense feeling of well-being.

Surrounded by breathtaking scenery, including picturesque valleys and pristine lakes, COTTON CLUB ANDERMATT welcomes up to 200 guests for drinks and dining. The menu options are fabulous, with a Raw Bar offering caviar, ceviche choices, and fish tartare dishes. The Sushi menu delivers a vast range of specialities and premium rolls, while salads and starters include Iberian Bellota ham and Greek Salad. For the main course, guests can indulge in a Thai curry or choose from veal, chicken, or lamb dishes. And of course, there’s a delectable selection of desserts, including Tiramisu, chocolate, and lemon sorbet.

Before dinner, guests can enjoy a glass or two of champagne or choose from the extensive COTTON Signatures cocktail list. From the Algarve Club to the Gingerbread Martini, Nut Spritz, and Chocolate Banana Boulevardier, there’s something to tempt every palate. The expansive wine list prominently features European wines, and for those who prefer non-alcoholic options, there are all-natural juices, special mocktails, and a range of spirits, soft drinks, and refreshments.

COTTON CLUB ANDERMATT brings a new level of luxury to the hidden gem of Andermatt, which is already ranked among the top 10 off-piste ski areas in the world. With its outstanding hospitality, uncompromising focus on great personal service, outstanding food, and authentic attitude, Andermatt is now home to the largest ski resort in central Switzerland, boasting a total of 180 km of pistes and 30 lifts. And with the addition of COTTON CLUB ANDERMATT in 2024, the resort’s attractions have reached new heights.