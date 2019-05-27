Delta launches new eco-led amenities kit

Socks, an eye shade for that all-important rest on an overnight flight, and a toothbrush to refresh before landing.

There are some things frequent fliers just can’t do without in their airline amenity kit.

Delta’s new in-flight Tumi bags have all this – and more.

Plus, the airline has removed the plastic bags, diverting almost 14 tonnes of plastic from landfills in one year, and made the products more sustainable by introducing eco-friendly bamboo toothbrushes.

Building off the airline’s industry-leading work to reduce single-use plastics, removing the amenity kit plastic wrapper from the TUMI bags equals saving the weight of one Delta CRJ-200 jet – in addition to Delta’s extensive efforts to implement more sustainable options across the travel experience.

Delta has partnered with Tumi to provide premium customers with complimentary travel kits in-flight since 2013.

The new bags are large enough to fit a small tablet device making it ideal for future travel.

The airline’s new Delta One kits, which will be available on flights starting from later this month, will feature Le Labo for the first time, as part of Delta’s new partnership with the artisanal fragrance brand.

Le Labo boutiques around the world serve as fragrance labs open to the public, where scents are freshly hand-blended and personalized.

Delta will feature basil-scented formulas from its plant-based body-hair-face collection both on board and in Sky Clubs.