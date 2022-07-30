Stretch out with Delta Premium Select on domestic long-haul Hawaii routes this winter

Beginning this winter, Delta customers won’t need to fly internationally to enjoy the elevated experience of Delta Premium Select. Three daily nonstop routes to Hawaii – Atlanta to Maui, New York-JFK to Honolulu and Salt Lake City to Maui – will offer more space to relax and stretch out.

“We continue to see unparalleled demand for our premium products, so we’re giving our customers access to nearly 330,000 premium seats to Hawaii this winter*,” said Joe Esposito, S.V.P. – Network Planning. “Hawaii is a highly sought-after destination for families and adventurists alike, and we’re offering them more choice and comfort than ever before.”

Beginning Nov. 19, Delta will be the only airline to offer daily nonstop flights from Atlanta to Maui as well as from Detroit to Honolulu. On Dec. 17, the airline will also begin daily nonstop service from New York-JFK to Honolulu.

Delta will be the only airline to offer direct daily flights to Maui from Atlanta when the brand-new route launches Nov. 19. On Dec. 17, the airline will introduce new daily nonstop service from New York-JFK to Honolulu as well as returned daily frequency from Salt Lake City to Maui. In total, Delta will offer 19 daily nonstop flights to four Hawaiian destinations from seven U.S. cities this winter.

Travel well in Delta Premium Select

In Delta Premium Select, Delta customers have more space to relax and stretch out, with a wider seat, deeper recline and an adjustable footrest and leg rest. They’ll also receive an upgraded amenity kit, noise-canceling headsets, a blanket made from recycled materials and memory-foam pillow to help them arrive rested and refreshed.

In the months ahead, Delta will continue to evolve the Delta Premium Select experience, with onboard enhancements designed with customers’ well-being in mind and personalized experiences that go beyond the seat. Customers can look forward to an elevated dining experience, premium service touchpoints and new one-of-a-kind amenity kits featuring thoughtfully curated travel essentials. Whether customers want to unwind, sleep, work or catch up on the latest in-flight entertainment on Delta Studio, they can plan on arriving at their final destination refreshed and re-energized.

In addition to the domestic U.S. launch of Delta Premium Select, the product is currently flying on most transatlantic and transpacific flights. The airline aims to continue to roll out the product across additional fleet types and destinations in the years ahead.

All customers on these Hawaii flights will have access to Wi-Fi onboard and Delta’s best-in-class seatback entertainment, while powering up their own devices with in-seat power and USB ports. Customers will also enjoy refreshed premium food and beverage options from small businesses, suppliers from across the globe, and woman- and LGBTQ+-led brands.