Anantara the Palm Dubai Resort woos families with new offer

Anantara the Palm Dubai Resort has launched a brand-new family-friendly offering, valid until the end of the year.

Located on the world-famous Palm Jumeirah just off the coast of Dubai, Anantara the Palm Dubai Resort boasts 400 metres of private shoreline and surround views of the Arabian Gulf.

Guests can indulge in an exclusive beach escape, while still enjoying the excitements of the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Float on water, with lagoon access rooms and the United Arab Emirates’ only over water villas.

Unwind with hammam rituals at our Palm Jumeirah spa and enjoy the Thai-style luxury for which Anantara is known.

Now – things have got even better.

Guests taking advantage of the new offer will get two nights in either a room or villa, plus a daily breakfast at Crescendo or Revo Café for a family of two adults and up to two children under 12 years old.

The package, which starts at D950, also includes a trip around the Palm on a Thai longtail boat form the hotel plus 20 per cent off food and soft drinks.

More Information

Anantara the Palm Dubai Resort is considered the Middle East’s Leading Villa Resort by the prestigious World Travel Awards.

Still unsure? Take a tour of the resort with our partners at Virtual World here.