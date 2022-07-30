Newest Delta Sky Club brings signature lounge experience to Haneda Airport

Delta is opening its first Delta Sky Club at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport – the only club there operated by a U.S. airline – a luxurious addition featuring regional specialties as Japan gradually eases pandemic-era restrictions and welcomes business and leisure travelers alike.

“We’ve been looking forward to this day for years,” said Claude Roussel, Managing Director – Delta Sky Club. “Bringing the signature Delta Sky Club experience to Haneda as we continue to grow our network of premium, one-of-a-kind lounges is a huge moment for our Asia-Pacific partners, and all future Haneda Club customers.”

Haneda marks Delta Sky Club’s third new lounge of the year, with the airline’s two largest Clubs – located at Terminal C at New York’s LaGuardia Airport and Terminal 3 at Los Angeles International Airport – just opened this spring. Across the network, Delta is building more state-of-the-art Delta Sky Clubs and expanding existing Clubs to deliver an even more premium experience for guests wishing to relax and recharge during travel.

The premier space signifies the completion of Delta’s service shift from Tokyo’s Narita airport to Haneda, which is more conveniently located and favored by business travelers. Initially set to open in the summer of 2020 ahead of the Olympic games, the long-awaited Club has sat empty since March 2020. As Japan gradually reopens to international travel, the Delta Sky Club team is ready to share the new lounge with the world.

Located on the fifth floor of Terminal 3, the Club features a premium bar serving seasonal cocktails, wines, beers, spirits and Japanese sake – all complimentary for guests. A specialty, made-to-order noodle bar staffed by a dedicated chef will provide a delicious taste of the popular regional cuisine. A buffet bar will serve international and Asian-inspired meals prepared with fresh, seasonal ingredients in the Club’s restaurant-quality kitchen.

A specialty, made-to-order noodle bar staffed by a dedicated chef will provide a delicious taste of the popular regional cuisine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other features of the over-9,000-square-foot Club include:

Seating options to accommodate a wide array of travelers, including booths for quiet work.

Power outlets at nearly every seat.

High-speed Wi-Fi.

Five premium shower rooms.

Visitors to the Club will enjoy unique design touches that celebrate Japanese culture, curated artwork and rich interiors reflective of traditional Japanese patterns and textures. Expansive windows provide panoramic views of the airfield and city skyline and, on clear days, a distant view of Japan’s most famous natural landmark, Mount Fuji.