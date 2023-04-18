Delta Air Lines returns to London Gatwick after 15 years absence

There will be more USA to explore nonstop from London Gatwick as Delta Air Lines starts daily nonstop flights to New York-JFK.

Delta is returning to London Gatwick after 15 years absence and the return of the airline’s service coincides with its 45th anniversary of serving the UK-US market.

“Delta started flying to the UK 45 years ago this month at Gatwick and so it is fitting that we are restarting our operations from Gatwick to the United States,” said Nicolas Ferri, Delta vice president Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

“On board, customers will discover an elevated service and special touches to make their journey memorable.”

With daily flights, customers will enjoy convenient connections to destinations across North America via Delta’s New York-JFK hub.

ADVERTISEMENT

Exciting cities including New Orleans, Nashville and Miami are waiting to be discovered, while customers can connect to California’s breath-taking beaches in Los Angeles and San Diego and world-class wine region near San Francisco.

Outdoor enthusiasts enjoy one-stop service to Salt Lake City and Seattle, from where some of America’s most famous national parks are within easy reach for hiking, biking and rafting.

Stewart Wingate, chief executive, Gatwick Airport said: “We are thrilled to welcome Delta Air Lines back to Gatwick. It means that we will expand furthermore our connectivity to the US.

“This trust from such a network carrier as Delta underlines the competitiveness and the operational capabilities of Gatwick.

“Delta is a huge name in the transatlantic market and being able to offer passengers across London and the south-east the opportunity to travel with them between Gatwick and New York City is fantastic, providing not only wider choice, but further competition.

“It also demonstrates the strong pull of Gatwick as an airport for big name, long-haul airlines.”

Delta Flight DL 199 leaves London Gatwick at 14:10 each day, arriving at New York JFK the same day at 17:00, while the return DL 198 leaves the US at 23:35, landing in the UK at noon the following day.