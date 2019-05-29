Hôtel du Louvre joins Unbound Collection in Paris

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has confirmed the official reopening of Hôtel du Louvre following a complete renovation.

As part of the Unbound Collection by Hyatt, a collection of distinct hotels with their own narrative, Hôtel du Louvre sits in the heart of the city’s Palais-Royal district, surrounded by the Musée du Louvre, the Comédie-Française, the Palais Garnier and Palais Royal.

The 164 rooms and suites have been fully redesigned to reflect the hotel’s original Parisian style, with high ceilings, elegant mouldings, marble floors reminiscent of the Opéra Garnier and chic Parisian furniture.

Colourful and evocative illustrations by Emmanuel Pierre lead guests from the rooms to the lobby and dining areas, which are reimagined by renowned architect, George Wong.

With its charm and fascinating past, this story-worthy property will inspire guests to visit the City of Lights and create their own one-of-a-kind experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Originally opened in 1855 as Paris’ first grand hotel, the property is a self-standing central landmark that epitomizes the effervescence of Paris during Napoleon III’s empire.

The Second French Empire architecture and the modern interior design provide a bold and thoughtful contrast to this extraordinary hotel.

It draws inspiration from the personalities that have shaped the hotel’s rich history, including Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Victor Hugo and Sigmund Freud.

“Once again this magnificent, historic building will open its doors to guests looking for a sanctuary of calm within the bustling city,” said Fanny Guibouret, general manager, Hôtel du Louvre.

“We invite independently minded guests to experience the joy of slowing down and embracing Paris.

“Whether that means joining a local game of pétanque in the Palais Royal, lunch on the grass in the Tuileries Gardens or leisurely walks through the streets and alleyways of the capital, we invite guests to join us for an unconventional stay.”

The hotel’s 106 sunlit rooms and 58 suites are set in typical French décor, some of which also offer balconies with views over the Opera Avenue, Comédie-Française and the Louvre Museum.

Some of them are filled with remarkable stories from the past.