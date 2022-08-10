Delta rebrands Corp. Tools as ‘Delta Business’

Delta Air Lines has consolidated its corporate and travel agency tools and services under one umbrella, the company announced Tuesday.

Dubbed Delta Business, the new brand is based on customer advisory group feedback that began pre-pandemic, according to the company. Customers primarily wanted clarity to understand all the tools and products available, and “we will continue to enhance and develop [the solution] based on customer feedback,” the company wrote in an email to BTN.

One new offering announced and available for select customers today is digital self-service capabilities to issue Delta Sky Club passes and complimentary Medallion status. Club passes previously were available as paper copies from sales account executives, according to a Delta spokesperson. The new digital functionality allows select customers to send passes directly to travelers around the world, rather than just in person. For Medallion status, exceptions were processed directly through a sales account executive, whereas now customers can receive their own allocations.

For the self-service options, Delta said it “selected a targeted group of accounts to roll out the initial product offerings based on usage of the current tools.”

Available Aug. 22 will be a new “sustainability on-demand” dashboard for U.S. corporate customers to track their carbon emissions. Delta is using the International Air Transport Association’s CO2 per-passenger methodology for calculations. Customers will be able to see all CO2 emissions for their flights, and “there is additional, detailed information available for top markets,” according to the company.

Delta said it intends to eventually expand the product offerings to more customers and plans to add tools and features to Delta Business during the next several months.

