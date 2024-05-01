Condor has taken delivery of its first Airbus A320neo on lease from Avolon following an event in Toulouse. The new aircraft is part of the airline’s ongoing fleet modernisation which already includes the A330neo for long-haul routes. By operating aircraft from the A320 and the A330neo families, Condor will fully benefit from the advantages of commonality between these two aircraft family types.

Condor has operated the A320 family on its European route network for more than 20 years. With the introduction of the A320neo, Condor is building on this wealth of experience and benefiting from additional efficiency and comfort advantages the A320neo offers.

The new A320neo fleet will be powered by Pratt & Whitney engines and offer passengers maximum comfort with Airbus’ unique Airspace cabin. At the end of March 2024, the A320neo family had won more than 10000 orders from over 130 customers.

Thanks to modern engines and improved aerodynamics, the A320 family models reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by at least 20% compared to the previous generation aircraft and reduce noise by 50%. Since its entry into service in 2016, Airbus has delivered over 3000 A320neo Family aircraft.