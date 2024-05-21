Tourism’s contribution to Caribbean GDP expected to rise

Tourism is expected to make a greater contribution to the Caribbean’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Speaking at the Caribbean Travel Forum in Montego Bay, St. James, Nicola Madden Greig, President of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourist Association (CHTA), said the sector currently accounts for 13.7 per cent of the region’s overall output.

“That’s projected to go as far as 14.2 per cent in 2032. In terms of jobs, the Caribbean’s dependency for jobs in tourism is 15.6 per cent in 2019, of total jobs, and is projected to go up to 17.7 per cent by 2032. In 2023 we were at 15.2 per cent,” she noted.